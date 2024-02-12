Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.35%

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Mudit Dube 10:57 am Feb 12, 202410:57 am

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 0.26% over the last 24 hours, trading at $48,165.98. It is 12.92% higher than previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.82% from yesterday and is trading at $2,500.69. From previous week, it is up 9.14%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $944.69 billion and $300.27 billion, respectively.

Next Article

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $320.52, which is 0.91% down from yesterday and a 6.13% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.94% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.51% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 4.33%) and $0.088 (down 0.67%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 10.35% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $105.94 (down 3.12%), $7.1 (down 2.05%), $0.0000099 (down 1.2%), and $0.88 (down 3.37%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.35% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.02%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.69% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 7.68% up.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Flare, Immutable, KuCoin Token, Pyth Network, and Gnosis are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.033 (up 11.38%), $2.97 (up 8.15%), $10.49 (up 3.03%), $0.55 (up 2.99%), and $254.74 (up 2.86%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $32000 (down 0.62%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Dymension, BitTorrent (New), Bitget Token, and Cosmos. They are trading at $0.000011 (down 8.84%), $7.06 (down 7.50%), $0.0000099 (down 5.39%), $0.66 (down 4.78%), and $9.74 (down 4.66%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $38.80 (down 3.71%), $20 (up 1.63%), $13 (down 3.33%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $6.63 (down 0.55%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.20 (down 0.17%), $3.01 (up 9.99%), $1.89 (up 5.16%), $4.67 (down 0.03%), and $0.88 (up 0.04%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.44 billion, which marks a 10.82% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.77 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.41 trillion three months ago.