Written by Sanjana Shankar September 12, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down 3.85% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.11% over the last 24 hours, trading at $25,796.68. It is 0.41% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.62% from yesterday and is trading at $1,584.61. From last week, it is down 2.29%. Their market capitalization stands at $502.73 billion and $190.47 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $209.45, a 1.04% decrease from yesterday and 2.35% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 3.13% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.27% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.28%) and $0.066 (up 0.51%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 5.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.15 (down 0.33%), $4.03 (down 2.35%), $0.0000077 (down 1.39%), and $0.55 (down 2.01%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.78% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.98%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.85% whereas Polygon has lost 7.79%.

Check out the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Trust Wallet Token, Optimism, Frax Share, GMX, and Astar. They are trading at $0.88 (up 9.63%), $1.34 (up 5.67%), $5.17 (up 3.05%), $31.77 (up 2.49%), and $0.066 (up 2.46%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Conflux, Klaytn, Flare, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.77 (down 6.02%), $0.11 (down 5.14%), $0.11 (down 4.91%), $0.011 (down 4.84%), and $3.66 (down 4.58%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $25,807.66 (up 0.23%), $9.39 (down 0.53%), $5.93 (down 0.98%), and $4.19 (down 0.48%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.03 (down 1.48%), $0.44 (up 0.75%), $0.66 (down 3.36%), $4.24 (down 2.94%), and $0.22 (down 1.79%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion, a 2.74% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.53 billion, which marks a 60.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion, compared to $1.06 trillion three months ago.

