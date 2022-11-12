Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 12, 2022, 11:54 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 0.4% from yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 2.5% over the last 24 hours, trading at $16,756.58. It is 20.8% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,250.42. From the previous week, it is down 23.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $322.84 billion and $151.93 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $278.46, which is 5.1% less than yesterday and 21.1% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 3.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 25.7% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.6%) and $0.088 (down 6.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 54.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $15.28 (down 10.6%), $5.63 (down 2.5%), $0.0000099 (down 5.7%), and $0.99 (down 8.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 54.8%, while Polka Dot is down 20.3%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 24.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 17.7%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are GMX, Chain, Bitcoin SV, Neutrino USD, and Gemini Dollar. They are trading at $35.48 (up 9.1%), $0.055 (up 6.01%), $39.08 (up 3.47%), $0.99 (up 2.03%), and $1.01 (up 0.92%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.2%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.06%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Maker, ImmutableX, Avalanche, and Nexo. They are trading at $5.21 (down 14.45%), $710.12 (down 12.99%), $0.44 (down 12.23%), $13.15 (down 11.56%), and $0.66 (down 11.46%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $20 billion (up 37.18%) and $2.58 billion (up 34.25%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.98 billion, which is up 45.84% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.08%), $5.4 (down 6.9%), $16,694.71 (down 1%), $13.15 (down 3.44%), and $6.39 (down 5.23%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Chiliz, Flow, Tezos, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $0.22 (down 3.66%), $1.22 (down 3.94%), $1.03 (down 2.12%), $2.97 (down 3.85%), and $0.66 (down 2.87%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $885.03 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $151.78 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $917.6 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion.