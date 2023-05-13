Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 13, 2023, 11:14 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has gone down by 8.78% from last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.52% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $26,803.03. Compared to last week, it is 8.78% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.84% from yesterday and is trading at $1,802.20. From last week, it is down 8.43%. Their market capitalization stands at $519.28 billion and $216.73 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $310.05, a 1.22% increase from yesterday and 4.72% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 0.80% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.04% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.77%) and $0.077 (up 0.64%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 7.43% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.05 (up 4.44%), $5.3201 (up 1.14%), $0.0000088 (up 3.29%), and $0.88 (up 2.93%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.43% while Polka Dot has fallen 9.83%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.20% whereas Polygon has lost 13.26%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Pepe, Lido DAO, Kava, Terra Classic, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 26.66%), $1.88 (up 16.14%), $0.99 (up 10%), $0.000088 (up 6.74%), and $1.63 (up 6.57%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (up 6.74%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Toncoin, XDC Network, Huobi Token, and PancakeSwap. They are trading at $34.50 (down 4.99%), $1.87 (down 2.27%), $0.033 (down 1.99%), $2.79 (down 1.37%), and $1.82 (down 1.08%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $8.42 billion (down 6.01%) and $1.16 billion (up 0.72%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.62 billion which is up 12.19% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $15.09 (up 1.65%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $26,785.61 (up 0.39%), $6.59 (up 4.36%), and $5.16 (up 2.98%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $5.19 (up 3.35%), $3.30 (up 3.50%), $0.55 (up 3.14%), $0.99 (up 2.55%), and $0.66 (up 1.77%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 0.56% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.52 billion, which marks a 9.69% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.23 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion three months ago.