Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at $1,202 billion

By Akash Pandey 10:57 am May 13, 202410:57 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.13% in the last 24 hours, trading at $60,928.83. It is 4.83% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.61% from yesterday and is trading at $2,879.68. From the previous week, it is down 8.12%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,202.01 billion and $346.38 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $586.40, which is 0.72% less than yesterday, and 0.69% lower from the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 3.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.75% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.12%) and $0.11 (down 5.01%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 6.48% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $138.23 (down 5.84%), $6.46 (down 3.58%), $0.000022 (down 4.25%), and $0.66 (down 4.36%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 6.48%, while Polka Dot is down 11.19%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 12.12% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 11.12%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers and losers

The top gainer is Core, trading at $1.65 (up 2.48%). The biggest losers are Immutable, Bittensor, Akash Network, Wormhole, and Pendle. They are trading at $2.06 (down 9.37%), $346.58 (down 9.03%), $5.18 (down 8.63%), $0.55 (down 8.25%), and $4.03 (down 7.77%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $32.17 (down 4.33%), $13.23 (down 1.24%), $1 (up 0%), $11.34 (down 4.67%), and $6.91 (down 2.53%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Immutable, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $11.36 (down 4.30%), $10.41 (down 4.73%), $2.06 (down 9.33%), $1.89 (down 4.74%), and $1.91 (down 4.52%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.26 trillion, a 0.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.87 billion, which marks a 10.14% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.45 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.87 trillion three months ago.