Ethereum has a market capitalization of $374.86 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed by 1.79% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $57,831.80. Compared to last week, it is up by 2.83%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 1.54% from yesterday to now trade at $3,117.62. It is up by 4.98% from last week. Ethereum now has a market capitalization of $374.86 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $533.34, a 2.86% increase from yesterday and 6.24% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 10.53% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 15.88% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.49%) and $0.11 (up 1.87%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has moved up by 3.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $138.57 (up 1.85%), $6.15 (up 4.88%), $0.000011 (up 3.65%), and $0.55 (up 2.27%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.36% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.79%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 10.76% whereas Polygon is 8.39% up.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ORDI, XRP, Ronin, Bitcoin Cash, and Maker. They are trading at $33.77 (up 11.93%), $0.44 (up 10.37%), $2.12 (up 10.19%), $373.02 (up 7.64%), and $2,555.46 (up 7.51%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $50,703 (flat), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Safe, Sei, MultiversX, UNUS SED LEO, and Bonk. They are trading at $1.43 (down 4.72%), $0.33 (down 2.13%), $35.32 (down 1.90%), $5.74 (down 1.87%), and $0.000022 (down 0.68%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $25.78 (up 2.03%), $12.85 (up 3.53%), $1 (up 0.04%), $8.11 (up 3.83%), and $7.58 (up 4.67%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.58 (up 4.67%), $1.18 (up 3.92%), $1.64 (up 4.37%), $6.16 (up 5.23%), and $1.30 (up 5.94%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.14 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.3 billion, which marks a 10.89% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.49 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.45 trillion three months ago.