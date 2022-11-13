Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 13, 2022, 11:59 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 0.8% from yesterday

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,853.12. Compared to last week, it is 20.8% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,266.04. From last week, it is down 22.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $323.66 billion and $152.62 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $284.26, which is 1.6% up from yesterday and an 18.5% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 1.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 25.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.9%) and $0.099 (up 10.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 60.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.45 (down 6.7%), $5.83 (up 3.1%), $0.0000099 (up 1.9%), and $0.99 (down 0.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 60.6%, while Polka Dot has fallen 17%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 22.1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 19%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Trust Wallet Token, GMX, Dogecoin, Uniswap, and Zcash. They are trading at $1.61 (up 37.23%), $40.03 (up 10.7%), $0.088 (up 10.08%), $5.89 (up 9.58%), and $40.45 (up 6.89%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.3%), $1 (down 0.4%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.37%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Cronos, Huobi Token, Solana, UNUS SED LEO, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $0.077 (down 10.37%), $4.82 (down 8.48%), $14.32 (down 7.28%), $3.75 (down 5.01%), and $7.1 (down 4.58%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $10.33 billion (up 52.18%) and $1.19 billion (up 55.43%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.33 billion, which is up 66% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.06%), $5.89 (up 0.66%), $16,849.12 (down 0.17%), $13.21 (down 0.68%), and $6.45 (up 0.08%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFTs today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.25 (down 1.9%), $0.22 (down 1.03%), $1.05 (down 0.52%), $3.01 (down 0.17%), and $0.66 (down 0.68%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $863.04 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.1 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $921.63 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion.