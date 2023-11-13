Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP rates

Nov 13, 2023

Ethereum is up 8.66% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.16% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $36,916.95. It is up 5.81% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.31% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,041.46. It is up 8.66% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $721.39 billion and $245.51 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $245.29, which is 1.05% lower than yesterday and up 1.17% since last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, falling 0.60% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.90% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.57%) and $0.077 (down 0.95%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 43.37% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $57.86 (up 0.22%), $5.63 (up 1.98%), $0.0000088 (down 1.01%), and $0.88 (up 9.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 43.37% while Polka Dot has gained 18.53%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 9.58% whereas Polygon is up 25.96%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Celestia, Klaytn, ORDI, Terra, and Filecoin. They are trading at $5.20 (up 30.14%), $0.11 (up 25.20%), $22.64 (up 19.58%), $0.88 (up 19.23%), and $5.55 (up 19.03%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $254.9990 (up 1.19%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Cronos, Huobi Token, Flow, Theta Network, and Pepe. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.23%), $3.13 (down 3.57%), $0.66 (down 3.41%), $0.99 (down 2.06%), and $0.0000011 (down 1.76%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $15.89 (down 1.75%), $17.87 (up 14.62%), $37,072.14 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $5.35 (down 1.89%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Theta Network, Stacks, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $4.75 (up 9.59%), $1.17 (up 6.25%), $1 (up 0.83%), $0.66 (up 4.67%), and $0.44 (up 6.57%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 0.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.27 billion, which marks a 16.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.04 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.