Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 14, 2023, 11:37 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has decreased by 8.16% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.51% over the last 24 hours, trading at $21,738.14. It is 5.13% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.20% from yesterday and is trading at $1,501.20. From the previous week, it is down 8.16%. They have market capitalizations of $419.42 billion and $183.74 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $292.17, down 6.80% from yesterday and 10.83% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.84% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.84%) and $0.088 (down 3.31%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 12.50% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.300 (up 0.48%), $5.9400 (down 2.99%), $0.000011 (up 0.08%), and $1.18 (down 4.23%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 12.50%, while Polka Dot has declined by 9.05%. Shiba Inu has lost 9.86% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 3.86%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Curve DAO Token, GMX, Maker, Aave, and Aptos. They are trading at $1.03 (up 11.79%), $68.79 (up 8.10%), $744.14 (up 7.82%), $81.55 (up 6.22%), and $13.81 (up 5.56%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.64%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Zilliqa, Render Token, Mina, Rocket Pool, and SingularityNET. They are trading at $0.022 (down 11.77%), $1.45 (down 9.77%), $0.99 (down 8.21%), $40.63 (down 8.09%), and $0.33 (down 7.79%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $19.97 billion (up 37.31%) and $1.4 billion (up 57.18%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.99 billion, which is up 224.71% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.42 (down 0.79%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.27 (down 1.13%), $21,749.56 (down 0.34%), and $6.63 (down 1.63%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.99 (down 5.63%), $5.39 (down 3.70%), $0.66 (down 1.84%), $1.02 (down 1.47%), and $1.03 (down 3.13%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.85 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $939.41 billion, compared to $824.95 billion three months ago.