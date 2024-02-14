Bitcoin's market capitalization stands at over $970 billion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Mudit Dube 11:16 am Feb 14, 202411:16 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.87% in the last 24 hours, trading at $49,442.39. It is 15.17% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.58% from yesterday to trade at $2,629.56. It has climbed 11.37% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $970.8 billion and $316.1 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $325.88, which is 0.29% less than yesterday and 7.94% higher from previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.11% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.30% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1%) and $0.088 (down 1.37%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $111.91 (down 1.6%), $7.58 (up 2.95%), $0.0000099 (down 0.99%), and $0.88 (down 1.95%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 17.03% while Polka Dot has risen by 12.91%. Shiba Inu is up 7.24% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 7.46%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Pyth Network, Blur, Stacks, Akash Network, and VeChain. They are trading at $0.66 (up 14.81%), $0.66 (up 9.11%), $2.13 (up 7.93%), $3.46 (up 6.10%), and $0.033 (up 6.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $326.9999 (down 0.27%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Beam, SATS, Astar, Injective, and Ronin. They are trading at $0.022 (down 6.89%), $0.00044 (down 5.16%), $0.11 (down 4.79%), $34.43 (down 4.64%), and $2.61 (down 4.46%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $39.71 (down 2.05%), $19.73 (down 4.80%), $12.91 (down 2.95%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $6.69 (down 1.60%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.88 (down 3.12%), $3.02 (down 1.83%), $2.16 (up 7.40%), $4.94 (up 4.62%), and $0.88 (up 1.20%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.86 trillion, a 0.49% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.24 billion, which marks a 9.78% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.69 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.39 trillion three months ago.