Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 14, 2023, 11:36 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 6.55% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 8.88% in the past 24 hours to trade at $24,440.92. It is 8.73% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.6% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,678.11. It has increased by 6.55% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $471.30 billion and $205.17 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $306.34, which is 0.25% up from yesterday and a 6.37% rise from last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.28% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.22% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.17%) and $0.077 (up 2.67%), respectively.

Solana is up by 15.73% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $221 (up 1.56%), $6.1200 (up 2.17%), $0.000011 (up 4.14%), and $1.18 (up 3.32%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 15.73%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 7.52%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.91% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 2.37%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Conflux, OKB, Rocket Pool, Stacks, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 30.93%), $48.25 (up 13.95%), $42.67 (up 13.45%), $0.88 (up 9.97%), and $24,376.61 (up 8.78%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.06%), $0.99 (up 0.80%), and $1 (up 0.06%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.83%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Huobi Token, Maker, PancakeSwap, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $3.35 (down 13.11%), $4.04 (down 3.57%), $889.91 (down 2.64%), $3.76 (down 2.22%), and $4.38 (down 1.83%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $31.53 billion (up 32.48%) and $2.61 billion (up 51.71%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $1.5 billion, which is up by 25.08% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.65%), $16.44 (up 1.83%), $6.10 (up 0.85%), $24,390.26 (up 8.75%), and $6.75 (up 1.40%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.38 (down 1.83%), $5.36 (up 1.01%), $0.88 (up 10.05%), $0.55 (up 4.26%), and $1.03 (up 3.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.07 trillion, a 6.01% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $97.27 billion, which marks a 50.62% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.01 trillion last month, in comparison to $869.46 billion three months ago.