Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana
Bitcoin has climbed 1.22% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $73,046.14. It is 10.89% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.96% from yesterday and now trades at $3,962.27. It is up by 4.69% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.4 trillion and $475.42 billion, respectively.
What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $612.14, which is 13.59% more than yesterday and 42.89% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 2.93% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.40% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 0.37%) and $0.11 (up 3.69%), respectively.
Solana has gone up by 20.39% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $167.73 (up 11.95%), $11.07 (up 1.85%), $0.000033 (up 1.43%), and $1.24 (up 3.18%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 20.39% while Polka Dot has gained 5.82%. Shiba Inu has gained 8.24% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 11.07% up.
Top 5 gainers of the day
Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are dogwifhat, Jupiter, BNB, PancakeSwap, and Pepe. They are trading at $2.86 (up 23.94%), $0.99 (up 17.16%), $611 (up 13.34%), $4.82 (up 13.20%), and $0.000011 (up 12.01%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed today?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $0.99 (flat), and $1.03 (up 1.45%), respectively.
Check out today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Bittensor, MultiversX, WEMIX, and Flow. They are trading at $4.08 (down 8.49%), $637.41 (down 6.99%), $72.43 (down 6.20%), $3.18 (down 6.13%), and $1.54 (down 6.01%), respectively.
Here are today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $56.20 (up 4.93%), $20.38 (down 1.12%), $13.94 (down 2.90%), $14.11 (down 3.86%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.
Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.14 (down 3.60%), $3.35 (down 5.01%), $3 (down 3.20%), $11.12 (down 1%), and $3.45 (up 1.86%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.77 trillion, a 2.37% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $134.54 billion, which marks a 17.37% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.86 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.61 trillion.