Cryptocurrency prices today: XRP gains 67%, Solana moves up 32%

Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: XRP gains 67%, Solana moves up 32%

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 14, 2023 | 11:20 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 8.35% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 3.67% over the last 24 hours, trading at $31,397.13. It is 4.34% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 7.77% from yesterday to trade at $2,009.30. It is up 8.35% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $610.14 billion and $241.62 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $260.17, which is 6.92% higher than yesterday and 11.52% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.77, up 66.65% in the last 24 hours. It is 67.78% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 25.94%) and $0.077 (up 9.36%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 42.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $28.66 (up 31.7%), $5.63 (up 9.04%), $0.00000791 (up 6.21%), and $0.88 (up 16.05%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 42.6% while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.86%. Shiba Inu has gained 9.47% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 27% up.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

XRP, Stellar, Solana, Lido DAO, and Cardano are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 66.65%), $0.11 (up 56.02%), $28.66 (up 31.7%), $2.40 (up 27.94%), and $0.33 (up 25.94%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.05%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, UNUS SED LEO, Bitcoin Cash, Compound, and PAX Gold. They are trading at $0.000033 (down 5.37%), $3.89 (down 3.29%), $275.92 (down 1.56%), $69.22 (down 0.80%), and $1,940.97 (down 0.32%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.75 (up 13.64%), $31,431.68 (up 3.15%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $7.23 (up 15.72%), and $5.95 (up 13.73%), respectively.

These are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.42 (up 7.50%), $0.66 (up 5.25%), $0.44 (up 13.71%), $0.99 (up 9.23%), and $0.77 (up 12.70%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 6.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.74 billion, which marks a 95.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.26 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline