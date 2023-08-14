Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 10:55 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down nearly 5% since yesterday

Bitcoin has increased 0.06% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,399.46. It is 0.92% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.09% from yesterday to trade at $1,846.36. It has climbed 0.45% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $572.01 billion and $221.83 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $240.79, a 0.19% increase from yesterday and 1.15% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 0.50% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.72% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.05%) and $0.077 (down 2.01%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 4.81% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.44 (down 1.54%), $5.01 (down 0.66%), $0.000011 (down 4.92%), and $0.66 (down 0.22%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 4.81% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.22%. Shiba Inu is up 10.24% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 0.33%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Hedera, THORChain, ApeCoin, Zcash, and Mina. They are trading at $0.066 (up 13.33%), $1.40 (up 5.44%), $2.09 (up 4.65%), $29.99 (up 2.55%), and $0.44 (up 2.42%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.07%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bone ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu, WOO Network, Dogecoin, and Aptos. They are trading at $1.48 (down 9.43%), $0.000011 (down 4.92%), $0.11 (down 2.87%), $0.077 (down 2.01%), and $7.05 (down 1.89%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $29,368.49 (down 0.10%), $12.33 (up 0.06%), $7.45 (down 0.14%), and $6.15 (down 0.37%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.06 (down 0.13%), $5.90 (down 1.14%), $0.55 (down 0.57%), $0.33 (down 1.88%), and $0.66 (down 0.42%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $19.38 billion, which marks a 17.11% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.26 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.12 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline