Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 10:45 am 3 min read

Solana is up 4.86% since yesterday

Bitcoin has risen 1.20% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,237.84. It is 1.75% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.61% from yesterday and now trades at $1,616.85. It is down 1.26% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $511.53 billion and $194.57 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $211.81, up 0.74% from yesterday and 1.68% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 1.04% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.68% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.14%) and $0.066 (up 0.78%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 4.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.74 (up 4.86%), $4.0 (up 0.33%), $0.0000077 (up 0.99%), and $0.55 (up 1.15%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.9% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.33%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.32% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 8.02%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Hedera, THORChain, WOO Network, IOTA, and Compound. They are trading at $0.055 (up 10.36%), $1.61 (up 8.26%), $0.11 (up 6.21%), $0.11 (up 5.60%), and $39.35 (up 5.46%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Astar, Flare, Klaytn, Injective, and XDC Network. They are trading at $0.055 (down 7.16%), $0.011 (down 4.49%), $0.11 (down 4.20%), $6.87 (down 1.16%), and $0.055 (down 0.80%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $26,259.08 (up 1.27%), $9.33 (up 1.19%), $6.04 (up 0.92%), and $4.28 (up 1.43%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.94 (down 0.13%), $0.44 (up 1.30%), $0.66 (up 0.61%), $0.22 (up 2.75%), and $4.25 (up 2.12%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 1.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.3 billion, which marks a 22.93% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline