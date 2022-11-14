Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 14, 2022, 11:26 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 24.5% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 5.0% in the last 24 hours, trading at $16,001.49. It is 23.5% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 6.3% from yesterday and now trades at $1,187.52. It is down 24.5% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $307.58 billion and $143.11 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $269.99, which is 4.8% less than yesterday and 20.8% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 10.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 30.2% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 7.7%) and $0.088 (down 8.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 61.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.76 (down 11.8%), $5.55 (down 4.8%), $0.0000088 (down 8.9%), and $0.88 (down 9.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 61.1% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 18.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 25.4% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 23.9%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Trust Wallet Token, Axie Infinity, KuCoin Token, Convex Finance, and Toncoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.12 (up 29.34%), $7.22 (up 7.78%), $7.64 (up 7.62%), $4.10 (up 6.90%), and $1.60 (up 2.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.3%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 12.41%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Cronos, Casper, TRON, Quant, and Aptos. They are trading at $0.055 (down 22.08%), $0.022 (down 17.79%), $0.044 (down 15.94%), $97.13 (down 15.29%), and $3.85 (down 15.26%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $14.33 billion (up 42.68%) and $1.64 billion (up 37.12%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.51 billion, which is up 53.74% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $5.47 (down 0.44%), $15,966.08 (down 0.75%), $12.20 (down 1.10%), and $5.76 (down 1.15%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, Theta Network, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.14 (down 0.66%), $0.11 (down 1.45%), $0.99 (down 0.91%), $0.88 (down 0.94%), and $0.55 (down 1.03%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $845.3 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.4 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $923.22 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion.