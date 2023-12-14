Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 10:50 am Dec 14, 202310:50 am

Solana has gained 10.21% since last week

Bitcoin has increased 4.60% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,753.84. It is 2.76% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 3.89% from yesterday and is trading at $2,249.76. From last week, it is down 0.58%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $837.07 billion and $270.63 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $249.03, which is 0.98% higher than yesterday and 6.71% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 2.85% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.11% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 16.60%) and $0.099 (up 4.50%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 10.21% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $69.92 (up 5.83%), $7.39 (up 8.18%), $0.0000099 (up 5.33%), and $0.88 (up 2.31%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 10.21% while Polka Dot has moved up by 20.86%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.22% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 4.72% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Injective, Beam, WOO Network, Cardano, and Bonk. They are trading at $31.31 (up 19.66%), $0.022 (up 19.47%), $0.33 (up 15.40%), $0.66 (up 12.36%), and $0.000011 (up 12.08%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $25300 (up 5.42%), respectively.

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Arbitrum, Aptos, Optimism, Celestia, and Cosmos. They are trading at $1.17 (down 5.62%), $8.57 (down 3.15%), $2.27 (down 2.90%), $12.15 (down 2.22%), and $11.50 (down 1.48%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $38.29 (up 1.93%), $14.43 (down 0.25%), $0.99 (up 0.07%), $6.14 (down 1.35%), and $5.88 (up 7.19%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Immutable, Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.08 (down 5.80%), $5.61 (up 1.83%), $3.95 (down 2.21%), $0.88 (down 4.18%), and $0.77 (down 3.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.61 trillion, a 2.91% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.16 billion, which marks a 0.93% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.39 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.