Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 01:26 pm Jan 15, 202401:26 pm

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $834.68 billion

Bitcoin has lost 0.87% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $42,573.33. It is down 3.06% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.49% from yesterday, and is trading at $2,506.86. From the previous week, it is up 12.79%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $834.68 billion and $301.47 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $318.44, which is 4.59% higher than yesterday and 6.46% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 0.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.62% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.02%) and $0.088 (down 0.75%), respectively.

Solana is up by 6.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $95.16 (down 2.69%), $7.54 (down 1.13%), $0.0000099 (down 1.97%), and $0.88 (down 2.23%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 6.69%, while Polka Dot has gained 8.93%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 6.97% of its value, whereas Polygon is 10.18% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Toncoin, Sui, Akash Network, Chainlink, and BNB. They are trading at $2.35 (up 11.81%), $1.42 (up 9.23%), $3.04 (up 5.15%), $15.54 (up 4.69%), and $318.42 (up 4.60%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $30,601 (up 5.41%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Mantle, Optimism, Ethereum Name Service, SATS, and Bonk. They are trading at $0.77 (down 7.43%), $3.53 (down 7.20%), $23.95 (down 6.69%), $0.00066 (down 4.88%), and $0.000011 (down 4.87%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $36.71 (up 1.07%), $15.16 (up 6.26%), $12.99 (up 0.38%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $6.47 (down 2.46%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.97 (up 0.54%), $2.03 (down 4.56%), $1.65 (down 1.27%), $3.83 (down 1.49%), and $0.88 (down 4%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 2.59% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.57 billion, which marks a 10.66% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.63 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.05 trillion three months ago.