Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance USD

Feb 15, 2023

Ethereum's value has gone down by 7.57% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 1.77% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,119.32. It is 4.77% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.18% from yesterday to trade at $1,549.20. It is 7.57% less than last week. Their market capitalization stands at $426.64 billion and $189.60 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $296.85, up 1.64% from yesterday and 10.58% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 3.33% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.07% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 8.13%) and $0.088 (up 5.44%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 4.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.499 (up 10.32%), $612 (up 1.03%), $0.000011 (up 0.23%), and $1.24 (up 5.63%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.44% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 1.62%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 6.12% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 3.26%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are SingularityNET, Render Token, ImmutableX, The Graph, and Oasis Network. They are trading at $0.44 (up 26.29%), $1.73 (up 18.51%), $1.10 (up 15.84%), $0.11 (up 15.22%), and $0.077 (up 14.14%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $0.99 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.14%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Toncoin, Terra Classic, UNUS SED LEO, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $730.30 (down 1.86%), $2.29 (down 1.28%), $0.00011 (down 1.24%), $3.32 (down 0.29%), and $5 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $20.98 billion (up 11.55%) and $1.54 billion (up 10.32%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $1.13 billion, which is up 13.52% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $18.05 (up 3.62%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.52 (up 4.03%), $22,115.43 (up 1.68%), and $6.78 (up 2.17%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.20 (up 4.16%), $5.62 (up 4.30%), $0.66 (up 4.04%), $1.03 (up 1.32%), and $1.07 (up 3.58%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.01 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.25 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $985.18 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $837.18 billion.