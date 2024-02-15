Bitcoin's market capitalization is now over $1 trillion

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 10:41 am Feb 15, 202410:41 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 5.71% in the past 24 hours, trading at $52,228.21. It is 17.41% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 6.16% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,789.65. It has increased 14.94% compared to last week. Bitcoin's market capitalization is now over $1 trillion while Ethereum has market capitalization of $335.22 billion.

Next Article

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $340.83, which is 4.61% higher than yesterday and 8.31% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 5.63% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.85% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 5.98%) and $0.088 (up 6.94%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 14.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $116.44 (up 4.22%), $7.63 (up 0.66%), $0.0000099 (up 3.91%), and $0.88 (up 3.93%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 14.53% while Polka Dot has risen by 9.95%. Shiba Inu is up 8.26% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 5.83%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Stacks, Sei, Dymension, Bonk, and BitTorrent (New). They are trading at $2.75 (up 29.28%), $0.99 (up 21.94%), $8.17 (up 15.81%), $0.000011 (up 14.32%), and $0.0000011 (up 14.27%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $325.0357 (up 4.60%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pyth Network, Monero, Astar, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.66 (down 5.71%), $124.77 (down 3.23%), $0.11 (down 1.32%), and $18.96 (down 0.04%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $42.19 (up 6.92%), $20.15 (up 0.08%), $13.36 (up 2.39%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $6.99 (up 4.75%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $13.47 (up 5.90%), $3.11 (up 6.12%), $2.36 (up 13.61%), $4.92 (down 0.34%), and $0.99 (up 7.20%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.94 trillion, a 4.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.86 billion, which marks a 9.74% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion, compared to $1.36 trillion three months ago.