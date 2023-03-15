Business

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 15, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 1.85% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,905.51. It is 12.44% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.83% from yesterday to trade at $1,711.05. It is up 9.59% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $480.76 billion and $209.33 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $311.85, which is 1.71% higher than yesterday and 7.77% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 1.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.80% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.12%) and $0.077 (up 3.74%), respectively.

Solana is up by 21.11% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.010 (up 4.59%), $6.4001 (up 4.58%), $0.000011 (up 0.71%), and $1.21 (up 2.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 21.11%, while Polka Dot has risen by 7.75%. Shiba Inu has gained 11.56% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 6.38% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are SingularityNET, Conflux, Stacks, ImmutableX, and Threshold. They are trading at $0.55 (up 38.22%), $0.33 (up 33.86%), $1.05 (up 29.29%), $1.25 (up 28.39%), and $0.044 (up 20.56%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.03%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $1 (down 0.18%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.23%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Maker, Rocket Pool, Gemini Dollar, ApeCoin, and BitDAO. They are trading at $879.63 (down 1.54%), $42.60 (down 1.09%), $0.99 (down 0.79%), $4.41 (down 0.55%), and $0.55 (down 0.51%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $37.16 billion (up 23.05%) and $3.27 billion (up 28.41%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $1.78 billion, which is up 16.17% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.04%), $17.38 (up 5.57%), $6.41 (up 4.92%), $24,852.15 (up 1.85%), and $7.08 (up 4.76%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.63 (up 5.18%), $4.40 (down 0.50%), $1.06 (up 30.80%), $0.66 (up 3.75%), and $1.23 (up 12.23%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 1.72% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.18 billion, which marks a 4.02% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $866.7 billion.