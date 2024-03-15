Next Article

Trading just under $177 today, Solana has gained over 22% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:20 am Mar 15, 202411:20 am

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 6.93% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $67,801.12. It is 1.19% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 6.33% from yesterday to trade at $3,698.61. It has fallen 5.02% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1.3 trillion and $444.45 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $577.83, which is 5.66% less than yesterday and 22.98% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 6.57% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.17% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 4.72%) and $0.11 (down 8.70%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 22.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $176.77 (up 6.59%), $10.61 (down 4.2%), $0.000022 (down 9.39%), and $1.14 (down 8.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 22.63% while Polka Dot has gained 2.96%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 9.05% whereas Polygon has lost 1.38%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are dogwifhat, Solana, Jupiter, Conflux, and Worldcoin. They are trading at $3.33 (up 13.72%), $176.65 (up 5.92%), $0.99 (up 5.17%), $0.33 (up 4.17%), and $9.67 (up 3.10%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.12%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1.01 (down 2.09%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, Akash Network, Helium, KuCoin Token, and Mantle. They are trading at $93.54 (down 16.77%), $4.97 (down 12.72%), $7.59 (down 12.61%), $13.86 (down 12.12%), and $0.99 (down 11.88%), respectively.

DeFi

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $51.92 (down 7.75%), $19.34 (down 5.12%), $13.02 (down 6.80%), $12.90 (down 8.42%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $12.80 (down 9.18%), $3.08 (down 8.44%), $10.67 (down 3.23%), $2.77 (down 7.37%), and $3.09 (down 10.06%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.71 trillion, a 1.95% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $164.95 billion, which marks a 22.6% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.94 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.63 trillion three months ago.