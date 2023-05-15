Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 15, 2023, 10:37 am 3 min read

XRP is 1.92% lower compared to last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 1.43% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,245.60. Compared to last week, it is down 3.56%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.29% from yesterday and is trading at $1,828.05. From last week, it is down 2.05%. Their market capitalization stands at $527.26 billion and $224.62 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $314.15, up 0.78% from yesterday and 1.47% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.41% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.92% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.73%) and $0.077 (up 1.02%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 0.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.22 (up 0.69%), $6.0546 (down 1.48%), $0.0000088 (down 1.02%), and $0.88 (up 1.69%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.77% down while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.92%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.63% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 7.65%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Conflux, Sui, Toncoin, Rocket Pool, and Litecoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 11.55%), $1.21 (up 10.97%), $2 (up 7.47%), $53.29 (up 7.12%), and $86.31 (up 6.72%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0%) and $0.99 (up 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 2.74%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, Pepe, Nexo, eCash, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.11 (down 6.73%), $0.0000011 (down 6.53%), $0.66 (down 1.26%), $0.000022 (down 0.69%), and $35.94 (down 0.37%), respectively.

These are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $5.02 billion (up 31.81%) and $0.51 billion (up 33.64%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.22 billion which is up 23.56% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $15.14 (up 1.25%), $1 (up 0.02%), $27,229.54 (up 1.41%), $6.64 (up 1.80%), and $5.19 (up 1.29%), respectively.

Here are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Decentraland are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.32 (up 3.41%), $3.32 (up 1.97%), $0.55 (up 1.48%), $0.99 (up 0.68%), and $0.44 (up 2.62%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.05 billion, which marks a 3.03% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.28 trillion, compared to $1.03 trillion three months ago.