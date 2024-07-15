In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are on the rise with BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, and others showing significant gains.

Solana edged up 14% since last week

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:40 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 4.62% in the past 24 hours, trading at $62,527.51. It is 12.60% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.63% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,334.11. It has increased 14.61% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,183.54 billion and $400.77 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $553.27, which is 3.10% up from yesterday and a 10.75% rise from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 2.19% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 26.51% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.36%) and $0.11 (up 3.82%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 13.99% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $151.81 (up 4.72%), $6.51 (up 5.06%), $0.000011 (up 3.19%), and $0.55 (up 1.72%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 13.99%, while Polka Dot has risen by 8.51%. Shiba Inu has gained 14.22% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 11.76% up.

Gainers/losers

Top 5 gainers and losers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Pendle, Synthetix, Stacks, Immutable, and Starknet. They are trading at $4.35 (up 14.24%), $1.91 (up 11.92%), $1.87 (up 10.67%), $1.48 (up 9.76%), and $0.66 (up 9.33%), respectively. The biggest losers of the day are Fantom, TRON, and Neo. They are trading at $0.44 (down 0.88%), $0.11 (down 0.48%), and $10.86 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Data

What is going on with the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $26.82 (up 3.20%), $13.71 (up 5.01%), $1 (down 0.01%), $8.44 (up 2.35%), and $8.88 (up 0.20%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $8.88 (up 0.20%), $1.29 (up 8.01%), $1.87 (up 10.45%), $6.41 (up 4.22%), and $1.48 (up 9.75%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.24 trillion, a 2.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.16 billion, which marks a 19.2% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.4 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.39 trillion.