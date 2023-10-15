Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin today

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Solana, BNB, Dogecoin today

By Pradnesh Naik 11:09 am Oct 15, 202311:09 am

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.05 trillion

Bitcoin has lost 0.08% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $26,882.3. It is 3.81% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.15% from yesterday to trade at $1,554.69. From the previous week, it is down by 4.86%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $524.6 billion and $186.98 billion, respectively.

How other popular cryptocurrencies moved today

BNB is trading at $207.25, which is 0.22% up from yesterday and a 2.24% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.15% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.91% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.24%) and $0.055 (up 1.46%), respectively.

Solana has declined 6.35% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.92 (down 0.55%), $3.72 (down 0.33%), $0.0000077 (up 1.22%), and $0.55 (down 0.22%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 6.35%, while Polka Dot has declined by 8.23%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.96% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 7.91%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Loom Network, Rocket Pool, Trust Wallet Token, Zilliqa, and Klaytn. They are trading at $0.33 (up 31.70%), $20.39 (up 15.5%), $1.05 (up 7.59%), $0.011 (up 2.76%), and $0.11 (up 2.57%), respectively.

How other popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.000102 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitget Token, XDC Network, Sui, BitTorrent(New), and Stacks. They are trading at $0.44 (down 2.28%), $0.044 (down 2.27%), $0.44 (down 2.24%), $0.0000033 (down 1.6%), and $0.55 (down 1.39%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (flat), $26,882.65 (down 0.09%), $7.34 (up 0.63%), $9.16 (down 0.62%), and $4.12 (up 1.52%), respectively.

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.15 (up 2.46%), $0.55 (down 1.39%), $1.74 (down 0.53%), $0.55 (up 1.9%), and $0.66 (down 0.26%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.16% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $13.95 billion, which marks a 49.14% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion.