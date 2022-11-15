Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 15, 2022, 11:14 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 5.0% over the last 24 hours, trading at $16,789.92. It is 18.5% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 6.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,261.38. From last week, it is down 19.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $322.49 billion and $151.67 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $279.62, which is 3.6% up from yesterday and 17.0% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 14.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 19.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 5.6%) and $0.088 (up 6.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is down by 52.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.18 (up 11.0%), $5.87 (up 5.8%), $0.0000099 (up 4.0%), and $0.99 (up 7.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 52.0%, while Polka Dot is down 17.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 22.4% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 25.2%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Cronos, Quant, Synthetix, XRP, and Mina. They are trading at $0.077 (up 25.67%), $120.58 (up 24.14%), $1.80 (up 15.08%), $0.33 (up 13.82%), and $0.55 (up 13.38%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 7.95%).

Data Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Convex Finance, Dai, and Binance USD. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.78%), $4.10 (down 0.11%), $1 (down 0.03%), and $1 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $18.01 billion (up 35.99%) and $2.16 billion (up 31.79%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.77 billion, which is up 60.91% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $6.03 (up 0.55%), $16,760.66 (down 0%), $13.23 (down 0.18%), and $6.34 (up 0.67%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, Theta Network, and ApeCoin. They are currently trading at $1.21 (down 0.26%), $0.11 (down 0.25%), $1.02 (up 0.16%), $0.99 (down 0.38%), and $2.94 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $824.95 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.54 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $919.2 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.