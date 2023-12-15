Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 11:17 am Dec 15, 202311:17 am

Ethereum is down 4.06% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.07% of its value in the last 24 hours and is trading at $42,743.62. It is down 1.75% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.19% from yesterday and now trades at $2,278.20. It is down 4.06% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $836.22 billion and $273.58 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $250.87, which is 0.78% up from yesterday and 6.40% higher from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 1.64% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.21% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 2.46%) and $0.099 (up 1.98%), respectively.

Solana has risen 3.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $74.99 (up 7.14%), $7.37 (down 0.33%), $0.0000099 (up 1.09%), and $0.88 (down 0.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.44% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 17.49%. Shiba Inu is up 0.33% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.65%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Bonk, Helium, WOO Network, ORDI, and Osmosis. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 10.24%), $7.41 (up 32.26%), $0.33 (up 17.08%), $63.25 (up 15.49%), and $1.23 (up 12.77%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $25500 (up 0.79%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, aelf, BitTorrent (New), Beam, and VeChain. They are trading at $11.11 (down 17.42%), $0.88 (down 9.01%), $0.0000011 (down 7.54%), $0.022 (down 4.65%), and $0.033 (down 3.56%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $38.89 (up 0.06%), $15.15 (up 2.39%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $6.27 (down 0.36%), and $6.26 (down 1.90%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.29 (down 0.64%), $2.16 (up 5.97%), $4.70 (up 8.06%), $1.06 (up 3.24%), and $0.88 (up 3.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 1.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.05 billion, which marks a 49.73% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.36 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.