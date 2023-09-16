Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 03:56 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has market capitalization of $197 billion

Bitcoin has slipped by 0.35% in the past 24 hours to currently trade at $26,552.98. However, it is 2.6% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.42% from yesterday and now trades at $1,636.91. It is up by 0.12% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $517.9 billion and $196.94 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $214.21, up 0.46% from yesterday and 0.47% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 0.71% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.43% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.04%) and $0.066 (up 0.73%), respectively.

Solana is down by 1.76% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.19 (up 0.077%), $4.19 (up 2.41%), $0.0000077 (up 0.99%), and $0.55 (up 0.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.76% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 1.95%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.23% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 2.62%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Toncoin, Aave, THORChain, Flow, and Kava. They are trading at $2.18 (up 11.82%), $59.63 (up 8.54%), $1.89 (up 8.04%), $0.44 (up 7.66%), and $0.66 (up 7.46%), respectively.

About movement of popular stablecoins

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.08%) and $1 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are IOTA, UNUS SED LEO, Compound, Monero, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.34%), $3.65 (down 1.77%), $40.52 (down 1.65%), $145.34 (down 1.50%), and $1.39 (down 1.25%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $26,567.74 (down 0.21%), $6.29 (up 2.18%), $9.50 (up 1.56%), and $4.35 (up 1.33%), respectively.

Glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.04 (up 1.87%), $4.84 (up 2.17%), $0.44 (up 2.27%), $0.66 (up 4.12%), and $0.33 (up 2.61%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.61 billion, which marks a 9.88% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.

