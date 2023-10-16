Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana

By Sanjana Shankar 11:12 am Oct 16, 202311:12 am

Ethereum is down 4.26% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.47% over the last 24 hours, trading at $27,278.65. It is 2.37% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.62% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,563.84. It is down 4.26% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $532.33 billion and $188.05 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $210.98, which is 1.79% more than yesterday and 0.46% lower from the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 0.10% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.01% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.61%) and $0.055 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.03% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.18 (up 1.22%), $3.76 (up 1.04%), $0.0000077 (up 0.22%), and $0.55 (up 0.33%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.03% while Polka Dot is down 6.52%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 1.99% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 6.86%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Loom Network, Trust Wallet Token, MultiversX, Stacks, and TRON. They are trading at $0.33 (up 10.27%), $1.12 (up 5.68%), $25.11 (up 5.04%), $0.55 (up 4.97%), and $0.088 (up 2.61%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $20015 (down 3.85%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Klaytn, Algorand, Bitget Token, and Quant. They are trading at $19.37 (down 5.12%), $0.11 (down 0.86%), $0.099 (down 0.86%), $0.44 (down 0.76%), and $86.13 (down 0.74%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $27,219.96 (up 1.26%), $7.45 (up 1.60%), $9.38 (up 2.40%), and $4.14 (up 0.57%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.17 (up 0.51%), $0.55 (up 4.88%), $1.76 (up 0.78%), $0.55 (up 1.24%), and $0.66 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.73% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $18.36 billion, which marks a 31.68% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.06 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.21 trillion three months ago.