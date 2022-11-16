Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 16, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Bitcoin's value has gone down by 9% since last week

Bitcoin has increased a marginal 0.6% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $16,895.05. It is 9% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,256.05. It is down 5.9% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $324.65 billion and $151.6 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $279.95, which is 0.1% higher than yesterday and 15.3% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33, increasing by 2.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.4% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.9%) and $0.088 (up 0.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 40.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.47 (up 2.0%), $5.96 (up 1.6%), $0.0000099 (up 1.5%), and $0.99 (up 1.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 40.3%, while Polka Dot is down 5.5%. Shiba Inu has lost 8.5% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 9.5%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Chiliz, Stacks, Algorand, Arweave, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.22 (up 17.29%), $0.22 (up 12.82%), $0.22 (up 12.18%), $10 (up 9.74%), and $1.22 (up 8.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 5.53%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Helium, Chain, Mina, and Casper. They are trading at $1.89 (down 15.64%), $2.44 (down 6.33%), $0.044 (down 4.01%), $0.55 (down 1.97%), and $0.022 (down 1.95%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $14.06 billion (up 27.91%) and $1.89 billion (up 14.91%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.75 billion, which is up 3.04% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $6.31 (down 0.86%), $13.61 (down 0.43%), $16,882.12 (down 0.21%), and $6.51 (down 0.28%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Chiliz, Flow, Tezos, Theta Network, and ApeCoin are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $0.22 (up 1.15%), $1.27 (down 0.35%), $1.03 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.69%), and $3.01 (down 0.82%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $837.18 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.86 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $912.09 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion three months ago.