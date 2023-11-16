Bitcoin crosses $37,400 mark, up 120% this year

1/9

Business 3 min read

Bitcoin crosses $37,400 mark, up 120% this year

By Sanjana Shankar 11:33 am Nov 16, 202311:33 am

Ethereum is up close to 7% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 5.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $37,465.67. Compared to last week, it is up 2.29%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.54% from yesterday and now trades at $2,053.22. It is up 6.98% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $730.85 billion and $246.89 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $252.76, a 3.05% increase from yesterday and 1.62% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 2.67% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.26% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 6.33%) and $0.077 (up 4.63%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has risen 48.46% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $65.37 (up 13.5%), $5.57 (up 5.46%), $0.0000088 (up 3.83%), and $0.99 (down 2.09%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 48.46% while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.77%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 1.64% of its value whereas Polygon is up 16.16%.

4/9

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Render, Avalanche, Kaspa, Synthetix, and ORDI. They are trading at $2.98 (up 33.42%), $22.31 (up 26.32%), $0.11 (up 24.84%), $3.21 (up 21.50%), and $25.52 (up 19.41%), respectively.

5/9

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $25400 (up 5.68%), respectively.

6/9

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Polygon, Arweave, Monero, UNUS SED LEO, and FTX Token. They are trading at $0.99 (down 2.68%), $7.53 (down 2.30%), $162.37 (down 1.08%), $4.07 (down 0.86%), and $3.65 (down 0.56%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.91 (up 5.70%), $21.28 (up 22.22%), $37,486.25 (up 5.78%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $5.48 (up 7.02%), respectively.

8/9

Take a look at the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Flow, Theta Network, and Stacks are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.34 (down 3.77%), $1.11 (down 7.58%), $0.66 (up 0.81%), $0.99 (down 1.30%), and $0.66 (down 2.84%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.44 trillion, a 5.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.38 billion, which marks a 3.01% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.06 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.16 trillion three months ago.