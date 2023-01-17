Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 17, 2023, 11:21 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 18.7% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.1% in the last 24 hours, trading at $21,156.19. It is 23.0% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,568.87. It is up 18.7% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $407.55 billion and $189.05 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $299.56, which is 2.0% less than yesterday and 9.8% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 3.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.3% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.4%) and $0.088 (down 3.4%), respectively.

Solana is up by 44.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.63 (up 1.3%), $5.84 (down 2.6%), $0.000011 (down 2.6%), and $1.02 (down 0.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 44.9%, while Polka Dot has gained 19.4%. Shiba Inu has gained 21.1% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 20.7% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Cronos, Curve DAO Token, Kava, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are trading at $0.077 (up 6.48%), $0.99 (up 5.50%), $0.99 (up 4.41%), $0.77 (up 3.01%), and $0.77 (up 2.60%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.28%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are NEAR Protocol, GMX, Zcash, Frax Share, and Dash. They are trading at $2.21 (down 6.70%), $48.81 (down 5.61%), $42.93 (down 5.31%), $9.21 (down 5.21%), and $49.44 (down 4.76%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $16.91 billion (up 8.68%) and $2.19 billion (up 16.04%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.63 billion which is up 77.41% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $16.88 (down 0.61%), $6.54 (down 1.58%), $21,138.35 (down 0.03%), and $6.71 (down 1.89%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Flow, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.99 (down 4.49%), $0.77 (up 3.29%), $0.77 (up 2.36%), $1.06 (down 4.30%), and $1.02 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $982.75 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.47 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $800.57 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $926.74 billion.