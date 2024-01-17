Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:10 am Jan 17, 202411:10 am

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.7 trillion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.15% over the last 24 hours and it currently trading at $42,847.88. It is 6.85% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.65% from yesterday and now trades at $2,570.35. It is up by 8.12% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $839.97 billion and $308.93 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $313.03, down 0.62% from yesterday and 3.88% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.15% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.03% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 0.27%) and $0.088 (up 0.31%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 0.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $99.31 (up 3.68%), $7.46 (down 1.2%), $0.0000099 (down 0.055%), and $0.88 (down 0.77%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.22% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.95%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 0.44% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.28%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Klaytn, Chiliz, Beam, Siacoin, and Render. They are trading at $0.22 (up 20.96%), $0.11 (up 18.45%), $0.022 (up 18.26%), $0.011 (up 8.93%), and $4.12 (up 8.73%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1.00 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, Sei, Celestia, Bitcoin SV, and Sui. They are trading at $0.022 (down 10.07%), $0.77 (down 4.95%), $18.77 (down 3.74%), $81.95 (down 3.20%), and $1.31 (down 3.02%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $35.53 (down 0.61%), $15.40 (up 1.74%), $12.74 (down 0.54%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $6.85 (up 2.07%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.78 (down 0.16%), $2.11 (up 1.03%), $1.64 (up 1.33%), $4.03 (up 7.06%), and $0.88 (up 3.50%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.7 trillion, a 1.55% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.59 billion, which marks a 3.88% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.6 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.