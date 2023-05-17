Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 17, 2023, 11:35 am 3 min read

Solana's price has increased by 0.53% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.38% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,035.80. It is down 2.43% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.47% from yesterday and now trades at $1,822.81. It is down 1.28% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $523.87 billion and $219.27 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $312.16, which is 0.14% less than yesterday and 0.45% lower than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.4567, up 7.17% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.94% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.3726 (up 1.68%) and $0.07307 (up 1.50%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 0.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.91 (down 0.07%), $5.5000 (up 2.95%), $0000881 (up 0.34%), and $0.8601 (up 0.16%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 0.53% while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.96%. Shiba Inu has gained 3.77% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 2.14%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Decentraland, Render Token, XRP, The Sandbox, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.5237 (up 11.66%), $1.97 (up 9.13%), $0.4564 (up 7.15%), $0.5358 (up 6.95%), and $1.73 (up 6.25%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.9999 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000092 (up 1.80%).

Take a look at today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kava, Bitcoin SV, XDC Network, Flare, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $0.9301 (down 3.83%), $34.39 (down 3.77%), $0.03131 (down 3.72%), $0.02738 (down 3.41%), and $50.03 (down 2.25%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $5.97 billion (down 9.32%) and $0.83 billion (down 3.51%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.44 billion which is down 5.94% from yesterday.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.98 (up 0.12%), $0.9994 (down 0.06%), $27,058.28 (down 0.28%), $6.69 (up 0.80%), and $5.19 (up 1.25%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.27 (up 1.02%), $3.44 (up 1.57%), $0.5357 (up 6.95%), $0.5238 (up 11.68%), and $0.9205 (up 1.12%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.57% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.5 billion, which marks an 8.74% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.28 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.07 trillion three months ago.