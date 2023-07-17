Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 17, 2023 | 10:49 am 3 min read

XRP is roughly 60% higher than last week

Bitcoin has increased 0.38% in the past 24 hours to trade at $30,293.51. It is 0.53% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.27% from yesterday and now trades at $1,930.73. It is up 3.71% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $588.58 billion and $232.04 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $243.20, which is 2.13% lower than yesterday and 3.98% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.77, up 5.05% in the last 24 hours. It is 60.07% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.83%) and $0.077 (down 0.86%), respectively.

Solana is up 31.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $27.87 (up 2.0%), $5.39 (up 0.66%), $0.00000799 (down 0.11%), and $0.77 (down 1.25%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 31.2% while Polka Dot has risen by 6.31%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 4.38% whereas Polygon is 12.32% up.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are 1inch Network, Algorand, dYdX, Maker, and Basic Attention Token. They are trading at $0.55 (up 48.45%), $0.11 (up 9.33%), $2.20 (up 8.19%), $973.01 (up 6.83%), and $0.22 (up 6.80%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Check out the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Synthetix, Pepe, Injective, BNB, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.71 (down 5.48%), $0.0000011 (down 4.77%), $9.01 (down 3.87%), $243.20 (down 2.12%), and $2.22 (down 2.08%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.41 (down 1.26%), $30,300.29 (up 0.33%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), $6.69 (down 1.50%), and $6.03 (up 5.05%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.13 (up 0.56%), $0.66 (down 0.34%), $0.44 (up 0.54%), $0.88 (up 0.65%), and $0.77 (up 1.79%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion, a 0.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.72 billion, which marks a 6.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.

