Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 17, 2022, 12:01 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.2% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.6% in the past 24 hours, trading at $19,248.66. It is 1.0% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.5% from yesterday and is trading at $1,306.42. From the previous week, it is down 1.2%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $368.67 billion and $157.25 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $271.11, up 0.5% from yesterday and 2.6% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 3.0% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 11.7% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.3%) and $0.055 (down 0.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 8.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $30.25 (up 1.4%), $6.17 (up 0.3%), $0.000011 (down 0.7%), and $0.88 (up 1.3%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.1% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 7.0% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 2.3%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Casper, Quant, Synthetix, Lido DAO, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.044 (up 14.38%), $206.77 (up 12.90%), $2.27 (up 9.04%), $1.39 (up 4.54%), and $1.04 (up 4.17%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.2%), $1 (flat), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 0.36%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are TerraClassicUSD, Huobi Token, XRP, Toncoin, and Elrond. They are trading at $0.033 (down 10.25%), $6.76 (down 9.42%), $0.44 (down 2.85%), $1.22 (down 1.78%), and $55.67 (down 1.61%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $8.66 billion (up 11.57%) and $0.53 billion (up 17.68%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.7 billion, which is up 8.62% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $19,234.04 (up 0.13%), $15.82 (up 0.62%), $6.10 (up 0.68%), and $7.16 (up 0.87%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.49 (up 0.61%), $4.53 (up 0.57%), $1.35 (up 0.46%), $0.66 (up 0.52%), and $0.77 (up 0.65%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $923.25 billion, a 1.11% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $587,897.96, which marks a 99.93% decrease. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $959.87 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $966.59 billion three months ago.