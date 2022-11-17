Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 17, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 10.1% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 2.2% in the last 24 hours and is now trading at $16,521.63. It is 4.9% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 4.1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,205.42. It is up 10.1% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $317.67 billion and $145.29 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $268.43, which is 4.0% down from yesterday and up 1.7% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 2.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 13.6% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.4%) and $0.088 (down 2.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 1.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.16 (down 2.1%), $5.65 (down 5.2%), $0.0000099 (down 2.0%), and $0.88 (down 7.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.1% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.9%. Shiba Inu is up 4.6% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 8.4%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Trust Wallet Token, Chain, Toncoin, UNUS SED LEO, and Decred. They are trading at $2.30 (up 19.57%), $0.044 (up 3.78%), $1.72 (up 2.02%), $3.87 (up 1.78%), and $19.87 (up 1.17%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.82%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, Huobi Token, GMX, Polygon, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.55 (down 8.89%), $4.51 (down 8.15%), $39.32 (down 7.88%), $0.88 (down 7.67%), and $0.22 (down 7.47%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $13.13 billion (up 4.20%) and $1.62 billion (up 13.99%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.64 billion, which is up 16.03% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.04%), $5.92 (down 0.50%), $13.19 (up 0.32%), $16,486.19 (down 0.18%), and $6.12 (down 0.38%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Chiliz, Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $0.22 (down 0.36%), $1.20 (down 0.54%), $2.92 (down 1.09%), $0.99 (down 0.25%), and $0.88 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $846.46 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.09 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $926.74 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion.