Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:46 am Dec 17, 202311:46 am

BNB is trading at $243, which is down by 1.97 from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped 0.59% in the past 24 hours to trade at $41,983.24. It is 4.44% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,219.29. From the previous week, it is down by 5.7%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $821.93 billion and $266.83 billion, respectively.

2/9

How other prominent cryptocurrencies have performed today

BNB is trading at $242.56, a 1.97% decrease from yesterday and 0.68% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after falling down 0.24% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.24% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 0.74%) and $0.099 (up 1.89%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has risen 0.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $73.81 (down 0.99%), $7.12 (down 0.33%), $0.000011 (up 12.13%), and $0.88 (down 1.08%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.55% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 2.57%. Shiba Inu is up 7.18% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 7.12%.

4/9

Today's top 5 gainers

Internet Computer, Filecoin, Arweave, Flare, and Osmosis are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $10.73 (up 47.62%), $6.06 (up 23.80%), $11.41 (up 11.76%), $0.011 (up 10.81%), and $1.47 (up 10.35%), respectively.

5/9

What's going on with popular stablecoins today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $1 (flat), and $0.999466 (down 0.11%), respectively.

6/9

Top 5 losers today

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Beam, Injective, ORDI, and FTX Token. They are trading at $0.000022 (down 25.24%), $0.011 (down 9.14%), $30.46 (down 8.14%), $51.54 (down 7.47%), and $4.01 (down 6.08%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $43.02 (up 5.3%), $14.18 (down 1.85%), $0.99 (down 0.16%), $10.29 (up 33.48%), and $6.18 (up 0.79%), respectively.

8/9

These are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and WEMIX. They are currently trading at $10.72 (up 20.23%), $2.07 (down 6.51%), $4.32 (down 4.97%), $1.03 (down 0.27%), and $3.41 (down 2.40%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.6 trillion, a 1.09% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.38 billion, which marks a 52.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.38 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.