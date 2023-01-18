Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 18, 2023, 11:20 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 18.7% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 0.7% over the last 24 hours to trade at $21,289.53. It is up 22.1% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.2% from yesterday to trade at $1,585.43. It is up 18.7% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $410.2 billion and $191.09 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $302.95, a 1.3% increase from yesterday and 9.3% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 10.2% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.4%) and $0.088 (up 3.8%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 42.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.16 (down 1.4%), $6.05 (up 3.3%), $0.000011 (up 20.7%), and $1.01 (down 1.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 42.9%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 23.0%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 37.1%, whereas Polygon is 17.4% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Shiba Inu, Casper, EthereumPoW, Holo, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.000011 (up 20.96%), $0.033 (up 15.41%), $4.16 (up 9.73%), $0.0022 (up 6.25%), and $2.26 (up 5.18%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.56%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Decentraland, Aptos, Huobi Token, Optimism, and Solana. They are trading at $0.66 (down 5.30%), $7.79 (down 3.61%), $4.94 (down 3.08%), $1.78 (down 1.88%), and $23.17 (down 1.74%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $16.2 billion (down 11.67%) and $1.96 billion (down 10.87%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.69 billion, which is up 3.91% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.07%), $17.37 (up 2.92%), $6.49 (down 0.58%), $21,282.56 (up 0.73%), and $6.91 (up 3.05%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, The Sandbox, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.91 (down 1.56%), $0.66 (down 5.27%), $1.08 (up 2.07%), $0.77 (down 1.17%), and $0.99 (up 3.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $990.38 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.01 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $810.57 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $936.32 billion three months ago.