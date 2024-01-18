Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

Bitcoin has slipped 0.58% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $42,621.62. It is 8.26% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.54% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,527.99. It is down by 3.16% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $835.43 billion and $303.84 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $309.35, which is 1.32% less than yesterday and 0.30% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 1.48% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.15% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.13%) and $0.088 (down 1.05%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 1.31% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $99.9 (up 0.33%), $7.32 (down 1.98%), $0.0000099 (down 1.61%), and $0.88 (down 4.12%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 1.31% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.96%. Shiba Inu is down 6.57% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 10.42%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Helium, dYdX (ethDYDX), Render, Sei, and Astar. They are trading at $7.84 (up 5.03%), $3.05 (up 4.27%), $4.17 (up 3.49%), $0.77 (up 2.30%), and $0.11 (up 1.43%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, Ethereum Name Service, Bonk, Beam, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $4.22 (down 11.96%), $21.77 (down 10.67%), $0.000011 (down 9.57%), $0.022 (down 8.74%), and $3.17 (down 7.78%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $35.49 (down 0.49%), $15.79 (up 4.67%), $12.14 (down 3.85%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $6.77 (down 1.67%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $12.55 (down 3%), $2.08 (down 0.15%), $1.62 (down 1.51%), $4.11 (up 7.39%), and $0.88 (up 0.53%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.68 trillion, a 0.96% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.32 billion, which marks a 5.59% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.57 trillion, compared to $1.09 trillion three months ago.