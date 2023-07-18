Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

July 18, 2023

Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 21%

Bitcoin has lost 0.64% in the last 24 hours, trading at $30,107.81. It is 1.17% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.14% from yesterday and now trades at $1,909.87. It is up 1.66% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $584.92 billion and $229.57 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.68, a 0.69% increase from yesterday and 0.84% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.77 after falling 0.84% in the last 24 hours. It is 55.94% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.58%) and $0.066 (down 0.57%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 21.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $26.52 (down 4.97%), $5.33 (down 1.33%), $0.0000077 (down 1.97%), and $0.77 (down 1.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 21.44% while Polka Dot has risen by 3.95%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.0% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 4.59%.

Here are today's top gainers

Sui, Chainlink, Gala, Flow, and Zilliqa are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 9.88%), $7.11 (up 6.35%), $0.022 (up 5.81%), $0.66 (up 4.08%), and $0.022 (up 3.35%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are 1inch Network, Lido DAO, Aave, Solana, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $0.33 (down 26.97%), $2.05 (down 7.61%), $74.56 (down 5.42%), $26.53 (down 4.80%), and $240.29 (down 4.64%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.29 (down 0.84%), $30,109 (down 0.64%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $7.11 (up 6.36%), and $6.07 (up 0.58%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.09 (down 1.07%), $0.66 (up 1.41%), $0.44 (up 0.30%), $0.88 (down 1.39%), and $0.77 (down 0.91%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion, a 0.24% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.27 billion, which marks a 37.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion, compared to $1.25 trillion three months ago.

