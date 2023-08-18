Bitcoin tanks 8% to reach 2-month low

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 11:10 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down more than 12% since yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 8.20% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,265.50. Compared to last week, it is 10.58% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 7.13% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,668.67. It is down 9.59% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $510.77 billion and $200.47 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $214.74, which is 6.88% down from yesterday and a 10.74% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 17.33% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 23.22% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 6.94%) and $0.066 (down 10.55%), respectively.

Solana has declined 12.55% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $21.48 (down 7.6%), $4.39 (down 7.57%), $0.0000088 (down 12.47%), and $0.55 (down 8.38%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.55% while Polka Dot has fallen 12.01%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 18.11% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 16.69%.

Check out today's top gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Pax Dollar, Tether USDt, Binance USD, TrueUSD, and USD Coin. They are trading at $1 (up 0.46%), $0.99 (up 0.11%), $1 (up 0.11%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.12%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Here are our top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sei, Conflux, XRP, Litecoin, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.11 (down 21.69%), $0.11 (down 18.46%), $0.44 (down 17.33%), $63.99 (down 14.89%), and $1.53 (down 14.61%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.06%), $26,280.68 (down 8.10%), $10.64 (down 6.63%), $6.13 (down 10.19%), and $4.95 (down 9.20%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.44 (down 8.01%), $4.80 (down 10.02%), $0.33 (down 9.85%), $0.44 (down 9.87%), and $0.66 (down 5.52%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 6.43% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.38 billion, which marks an 84.66% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.21 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.14 trillion three months ago.

