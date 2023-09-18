Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP rates

Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP rates

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 18, 2023 | 10:53 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 0.21% in the past 24 hours, trading at $26,604.15. It is 3.24% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.05% from yesterday and is trading at $1,629.23. From the previous week, it is up 1.16%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $518.4 billion and $195.83 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $217.02, which is 1.03% higher than yesterday and 2.52% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.08% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.21% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.13%) and $0.066 (down 0.67%), respectively.

Solana is up by 4.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.06 (up 0.11%), $4.12 (down 0.44%), $0.0000077 (down 0.66%), and $0.55 (down 0.44%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 4.65% while Polka Dot is down 0.11%. Shiba Inu is down 0.55% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 0.11%.

Take a look at today's top gainers

Chainlink, ApeCoin, GMX, Oasis Network, and Casper are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $6.58 (up 5.64%), $1.14 (up 3.96%), $33.21 (up 3.70%), $0.044 (up 3.38%), and $0.033 (up 3.20%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are IOTA, Kava, Conflux, XDC Network, and Sui. They are trading at $0.11 (down 4.41%), $0.66 (down 3.77%), $0.11 (down 3.61%), $0.055 (down 3.11%), and $0.44 (down 2.41%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $26,614.82 (up 0.36%), $6.56 (up 5.25%), $9.08 (down 2.16%), and $4.33 (up 0.09%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Tezos, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $2.96 (down 0.60%), $0.44 (down 0.87%), $4.52 (down 2.50%), $0.66 (down 0.98%), and $0.55 (down 1.48%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.54% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $17.61 billion, which marks a 9.69% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, compared to $1.07 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline