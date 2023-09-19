Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 19, 2023 | 11:00 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has increased 0.86% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,863.59. Compared to last week, it is 4.61% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.40% from yesterday and is trading at $1,637.59. From the previous week, it is up 3.72%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $523.71 billion and $196.95 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $216.90, which is 0.13% less than yesterday and 3.81% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 2.45% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 6.26% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.25%) and $0.066 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Solana is up by 10.58% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.91 (up 4.44%), $4.12 (down 0.11%), $0.0000077 (up 0.11%), and $0.55 (up 1.73%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.58% while Polka Dot has risen by 2.62%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 1.63% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 4.28%.

These are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are eCash, Stacks, GMX, Toncoin, and Solana. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 13.92%), $0.44 (up 6.63%), $34.88 (up 5.28%), $2.44 (up 4.71%), and $19.91 (up 4.44%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Nexo, Arweave, Flow, Rocket Pool, and Aptos. They are trading at $0.55 (down 2.49%), $4.35 (down 2.36%), $0.44 (down 1.65%), $22.57 (down 1.22%), and $5.22 (down 1.19%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $26,824.23 (up 0.74%), $6.86 (up 4.15%), $9.16 (up 0.73%), and $4.40 (up 1.51%), respectively.

Here are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Axie Infinity, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.01 (up 1.40%), $0.44 (up 6.62%), $4.58 (up 1.20%), $0.66 (up 0.75%), and $0.33 (up 1.94%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 0.87% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.13 billion, which marks a 76.79% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.

