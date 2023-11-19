Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin

1/9

Business 3 min read

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, BNB, Solana, Dogecoin

By Pradnesh Naik 11:50 am Nov 19, 202311:50 am

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $715 billion

Bitcoin has climbed 0.57% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $36,563.73. It is 1.14% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.34% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,959.81. It is down by 4.23% compared to last week. Their current market capitalization stands at $714.6 billion and $235.61 billion, respectively.

2/9

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $244.81, a 1.27% increase from yesterday and 1.3% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 0.85% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.63% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 4.09%) and $0.077 (down 6.08%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has risen 2.18% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $58.44 (up 3.07%), $5.29 (up 2.52%), $0.0000088 (down 2.04%), and $0.88 (up 3.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.18% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.08%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.17% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 4.07%.

4/9

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Render, Arweave, FTX Token, KuCoin Token, and Oasis Network are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.4 (up 11.55%), $7.91 (up 11.27%), $3.38 (up 8.5%), $6.78 (up 7.26%), and $0.066 (up 3.76%), respectively.

5/9

How popular stablecoins performed today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $0.999976 (down 0.03%), respectively.

6/9

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are THORChain, ORDI, Gala, Dogecoin, and Mantle. They are trading at $5.25 (down 15.16%), $22.69 (down 13.23%), $0.022 (down 10.32%), $0.077 (down 7.59%), and $0.44 (down 6.79%), respectively.

7/9

About today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $21.09 (down 3.39%), $13.35 (down 0.76%), $36,403.28 (up 0.32%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $4.97 (down 3.17%), respectively.

8/9

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.15 (down 6.11%), $1.11 (down 6.59%), $3 (down 1.07%), $0.66 (down 3.53%), and $0.88 (down 8.82%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.1% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.61 billion, which marks a 34.12% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.