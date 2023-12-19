Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

By Sanjana Shankar 11:23 am Dec 19, 202311:23 am

BNB is 2.78% lower than last week

Bitcoin has risen 4.30% in the past 24 hours to trade at $42,921.56. It is 3.43% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 2.91% from yesterday and is trading at $2,236.21. From the previous week, it is up 0.60%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $840.15 billion and $268.8 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $246.63, which is 3.91% more than yesterday and 2.78% lower from the previous week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 0.96% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.39% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 6.33%) and $0.099 (up 0.49%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 7.79% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $75.75 (up 8.15%), $6.93 (up 2.6%), $0.000011 (up 2.94%), and $0.88 (up 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.79% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.99%. Shiba Inu has gained 8.38% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.76%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Sei, Injective, WOO Network, VeChain, and Immutable are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.33 (up 29.67%), $37.53 (up 20.98%), $0.44 (up 19.39%), $0.033 (up 15.13%), and $2.18 (up 12.85%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $244.9999 (up 3.81%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, SATS, WEMIX, Chiliz, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $3.50 (down 7.99%), $0.00077 (down 5.83%), $3.28 (down 4.95%), $0.077 (down 1.82%), and $0.00011 (down 1.45%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $41.41 (up 4.11%), $14.74 (up 6.05%), $0.99 (up 0.09%), $10.74 (up 8.29%), and $6.01 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Check out the top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and WEMIX are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.97 (down 10.34%), $1.98 (down 3.74%), $1.16 (up 13.11%), $4.28 (down 0.87%), and $3.17 (down 8.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.6 trillion, a 2.01% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.59 billion, which marks a 35.91% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.39 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion three months ago.