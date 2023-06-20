Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 20, 2023 | 10:38 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.83% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.09% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,948.49. Compared to last week, it is up 3.53%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.55% from yesterday and is trading at $1,730.88. From the previous week, it is down 0.83%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $523.01 billion and $208.09 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $242.61, which is 0.15% less than yesterday and 4.19% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.65% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.33%) and $0.066 (up 0.64%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 5.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.03 (up 3.70%), $4.7700 (down 5.92%), and $0.0000077 (up 2.79%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.42% up while Polka Dot has slipped 0.83%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 10.98% in the last seven days.

Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movements are Stacks, Sui, Render Token, Frax Share, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.66 (up 11.55%), $0.77 (up 9.80%), $2.06 (up 6.12%), $5.66 (up 6.08%), and $1.80 (up 5.94%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are KuCoin Token, XDC Network, Theta Network, Flow, and Polkadot. They are trading at $6.42 (down 5.44%), $0.033 (down 2.53%), $0.66 (down 2.08%), $0.44 (down 1.49%), and $4.50 (down 1.39%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $26,889.73 (up 1.93%), $11.47 (up 1.18%), $5.12 (down 0.65%), and $4.44 (down 0.69%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render Token, ApeCoin, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.96 (up 0.45%), $0.66 (up 11.42%), $2.06 (up 6.19%), $2.05 (up 3.35%), and $0.33 (up 0.83%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $20.56 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.13 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion.

