Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

Solana is up by 11.31% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.03% over the last 24 hours to trade at $27,143.65. It is up 4.71% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.02% from yesterday to trade at $1,638.36. It is up 3% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $529.09 billion and $196.99 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $216.67, down 0.11% from yesterday and 3.05% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 2.37% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.71% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.17%) and $0.066 (up 0.02%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.93 (up 0.22%), $4.13 (up 0.44%), $0.0000077 (up 1.2%), and $0.55 (up 2.04%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.31% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.76%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.75% of its value whereas Polygon is 5.87% up.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Flare, XDC Network, Toncoin, Maker, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $0.011 (up 5.71%), $0.055 (up 4.66%), $2.54 (up 3.96%), $1,306.41 (up 3.65%), and $4.49 (up 3.20%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Gala, Compound, Frax Share, and Sui. They are trading at $0.000022 (down 2.79%), $0.011 (down 2.29%), $39.66 (down 2.10%), $5.28 (down 2.07%), and $0.44 (down 1.74%), respectively.

These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $27,140.98 (up 1.18%), $6.91 (up 0.45%), $9.11 (down 0.60%), and $4.41 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, Axie Infinity, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $3.01 (up 0.27%), $0.44 (up 0.87%), $0.66 (up 0.81%), $4.53 (down 1.31%), and $0.55 (up 2.06%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion, a 1.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.28 billion, which marks a 12.36% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.08 trillion.

