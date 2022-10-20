Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 20, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

XRP is 5.5% down from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,145.13. Compared to last week, it is flat. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.6% from yesterday and is trading at $1,293.06. From the previous week, it is down 0.1%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $367.42 billion and $156.04 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $271.76. Compared to last week, it is 0.3% up. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.5% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.8%) and $0.055 (up 0.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 6.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $29.28 (down 2.1%), $6.14 (up 0.5%), $0.000011 (down 0.6%), and $0.88 (down 2.4%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.0%, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.5% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.8%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

TerraClassicUSD, Chain, Huobi Token, Terra Classic, and Elrond are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.033 (up 12.88%), $0.066 (up 9.84%), $7.73 (up 4.27%), $0.00022 (up 4.10%), and $57.89 (up 3.43%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 3.81%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Axie Infinity, Casper, OKB, UNUS SED LEO, and Quant. They are trading at $10.01 (down 6.79%), $0.044 (down 6.03%), $15.54 (down 5.41%), $4.06 (down 5.10%), and $175.50 (down 5.06%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX saw 24-hour volumes of $10.79 billion (up 19.08%) and $1.09 billion (up 10.86%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.34 billion, which is up 3.99% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $6.51 (up 0.01%), $19,138.45 (down 0.06%), $15.32 (up 0.02%), and $6.85 (up 0.17%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.46 (down 0.05%), $4.31 (up 0.15%), $1.34 (up 0.11%), $0.66 (up 0.40%), and $0.77 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $918.2 billion, a 1.35% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.27 billion, which marks a 17.46% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $944.17 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion three months ago.