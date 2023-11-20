Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Nov 20, 2023

XRP is 4.69% down compared to last week

Bitcoin has risen 1.84% over the last 24 hours to trade at $37,229.59. It is up 0.78% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.32% from yesterday and now trades at $2,003.85. It is down 1.89% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $727.56 billion and $240.98 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $246.59, a 0.87% increase from yesterday and 0.66% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 2.67% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.69% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.87%) and $0.088 (up 2.30%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 4.54% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $60.1 (up 3.14%), $5.46 (up 3.42%), $0.0000088 (up 2.21%), and $0.88 (up 1.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 4.54% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.83%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.46% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 3.23%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Synthetix, NEAR Protocol, Immutable, Arweave, and Gala. They are trading at $3.56 (up 21.22%), $2.03 (up 14.12%), $1.32 (up 13.15%), $8.96 (up 12.16%), and $0.022 (up 11.39%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $249.9000 (up 4.96%), respectively.

Check out today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Render, Celestia, XDC Network, UNUS SED LEO, and Mantle. They are trading at $3.29 (down 5.13%), $6.67 (down 4.16%), $0.055 (down 2.43%), $4.05 (down 1.19%), and $0.44 (down 0.14%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.97 (up 6.85%), $22.59 (up 7.26%), $37,153.11 (up 1.89%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $5.19 (up 2.99%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.56 (up 5.79%), $1.35 (up 18.58%), $3.32 (down 2.08%), $0.77 (up 4.31%), and $0.99 (up 3.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.42 trillion, a 2.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.81 billion, which marks a 4.43% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.09 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.